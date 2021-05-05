WATCH: Marcus Rosemy is BACK

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was injured against Florida during the 2020 season and he's clearly back healthy with this crazy one-hand catch.

6'2, 195 pounds with 4.5 speed and elite-level ball skills. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's physical profile seems eerily similar to a certain University of Georgia wide receiver that is expected to be out the majority of the season in George Pickens.

Rosemy-Jacksaint's 2020 season came to an abrupt halt against Florida, when on his first career touchdown reception, he broke his ankle. He wasn't a full participant during spring practice for Georgia, but was back to running routes on air. Now, a clip of him inside the facility this week has gone viral.

Take a look:

If Georgia is going to replace what was lost when Pickens went down, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is going to be one of those players that will need to help fill a void.

We here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com have made the comparison between Rosemy-Jacksaint and George Pickens even prior to Rosemy-Jacksaint's debut with the Dawgs.

"Yes, I'm talking about George Pickens. Two physically daunting prospects entering their freshmen years of college. Pickens played at Hoover High school in Birmingham, a perennial powerhouse that plays one of the toughest schedules in high school football.

Rosemy played for St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Another perennial powerhouse that plays against some of the most elite football programs the nation has to offer and does so on national television rather often.

That's just the start of the comparison, however. The way both of these young men attack the ball in the air leaves quarterbacks with the confidence that they are never covered. No matter how tight the coverage from the exceptional corners they will face in the SEC, their length and leaping ability leave an opportunity for a big play at all times.

The SportsCenter level plays that Georgia fans have become accustomed to seeing from George Pickens are no stranger to the newcomer either."

You May Also Like

BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2022 Commit

Georgia is a Burgeoning Defensive Back Factory

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.