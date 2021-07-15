JT Daniels' Busy Summer Continues at Manning Passing Academy

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has a couple of busy weeks ahead of him, as he's in Louisiana this week for the Manning Passing Academy before SEC media days.

When you are the starting quarterback for the University of Georgia, you are certainly in high demand. Wednesday it was announced that JT Daniels is headed to Hoover, Ala., next week for SEC media days along with head coach Kirby Smart and defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

However, before Daniels makes the trip to Hoover, he will be in Louisiana for the Manning Passing Academy as a camp counselor.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, there are more than 50 collegiate quarterbacks that will attend including Malik Willis (Liberty), Matt Corral (Ole Miss), Kedon Slovis (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati).

The camp counselors will be in charge of tutoring more than 1,000 campers, including 2023 UGA prospect Arch Manning. They will also go through workouts themselves and there will be a competition setting for the college signal-callers on Saturday night.

Daniels will finish up in Louisiana at Nichols State and then be on his way to the media event that begins July 20 for Georgia.

