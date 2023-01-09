Darnell Washington Out and Ready During Warmups

The national title game between Georgia and TCU is on the verge of kicking off as both teams have begun to take the field. As Georgia prepares to defend its title and repeat as champions, Darnell Washington came out for warmups with both ankles taped and his left ankle taped pretty heavily. Sources have told SI that Washington is going to give it a go today.

During Sunday's joint press conference, head coach Kirby Smart provided an injury update on Washington and said, "We are hopeful we can get Darnell ready to play. He's rehabbed really hard, and I know he wants to play. This is the first time he's been back on the west coast and able to play. So I know it's an important one to him."

Washington left Georgia's game against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl after an interception when he started to nurse an ankle injury. Leading up to the national title game it always seemed like Washington was going to be a game-time decision and now, on the day of the title game, he is out for warmups and might be good enough to go and give it a shot.

Washington's availability for the game won't necessarily change anything for the Bulldogs schematically on offense. When he originally got hurt against the Buckeyes, Georgia remained a heavy 12-personnel formation team by just plugging in true freshman Oscar Delp at tight end. Delp stepped up when his number was called, though he's no Washington in the run game.

What Washington does provide is more versatility on offense. He can be one of the best blockers on the field with his hand in the dirt, and he can also come off of the end of the line and be a threat in the passing game as well.

