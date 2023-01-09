Sonny Dykes Updates Kendre Miller's Injury Status

On Sunday the day before the National Championship game, both Kirby Smart and Sonny Dykes took part in a joint press conference. Smart and his team are currently listed as 12.5-point favorites for the big title game.

This is the third time under Smart that the Bulldogs have made the national title game. TCU on the other hand made its debut playoff appearance this year and now has a shot to win its first title since 1938. This will also be the fifth time in which these two teams will face off, and Georgia has won all four of the previous matchups. Their most recent game was back in 2016 when Georgia defeated the Horned Frogs in the Liberty Bowl during Smart's first season as head coach.

Georgia is on the cusp of becoming the first team in college football playoff history to repeat as national champions. It would also be the fourth title in program history.

During Sunday's joint press conference, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes updated running back Kendre Miller's injury status, and he said:

"We'll have a run through today that's our typical Friday run-through, the day before the game, full speed run-through. We'll get a really good sense of what he can and can't do today, and then make a decision going into tomorrow."

Coach Dykes also said that he knows Miller will want to play but that they want to make sure they do the right thing for him and really see the big picture as far as his future health.

