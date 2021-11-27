The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Georgia's Blowout Win

There was a lot good, some bad, and one ugly in Georgia's win over Tech.

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate got its awaited renewal Saturday afternoon as the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs dominated Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 2020 edition of the in-state rivalry between the two perrenial foes took a leave due to both the ACC and the SEC electing to play a conference-only schedule amidst a pandemic.

Needless to say, Georgia got two years' worth of whipping on the Jackets Saturday.

We bring you The Good, Bad, and Ugly from the 45 to 0 win.

The Good: The Shutout

The Yellow Jackets drove into Georgia territory on two occasions; both times ended without points. The first time they finished in a punt on fourth down as Georgia's defense stood up after a bad start to the drive for the nation's best defense.

The second drive ended with a turnover on downs as Tech drove down to Georgia's 30-yard line after a big completion from Georgia Tech to put them into Georgia territory. But, after a bad start, Georgia would turn it around once again, keeping Tech off the board for their third shutout of the season.

The Bad: Run Defense

Georgia's defense was built to stop the run with a big, fast, and talented front seven that features a defensive line that gets vertical to rush the passer and linebackers who can run sideline-to-sideline with ease. It's not very often that an offense finds success running the ball up the middle, the strength of Georgia's defense.

Georgia Tech's first offensive drive that crossed midfield was helped by a strong presence in the run game. Tech gashed Georgia's second-team defensive line, forcing the first team to come back into the game to help stall out the drive. Georgia has sustained success in stopping the run Saturday, but did get gashed several times.

The Ugly: John Mackey Award Snubbing Bowers

Nothing took place during Georgia's dominant win over Georgia Tech that warranted a need for calling something about Georgia's performance ugly. Still, something in the game's lead-up deserved being in the ugly column following Georgia's win.

The John Mackey Award released their finalist for the award annually given to the "best tight end" college football, not on that list, freshman tight end Brock Bowers. The Georgia tight end has been one of the nation's most versatile weapons.

His talent was on display again as he took a slant 77-yards for a touchdown, flashing rare speed and athleticism for a guy his size. Not including Bowers on the list of finalists is an ugly miss for the award supposed to be given to the best tight end.

