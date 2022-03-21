Kirby Smart told the media on Tuesday that injuries are already forcing the Bulldogs to get “creative” in practice.

Georgia took the practice field for the first time since January as Tuesday marked the beginning of spring practice, granted it was not in full pads, as an acclimation period is in place for the first few days of fieldwork. However, even without being full go, depth is already creating issues for the Bulldogs' coaching staff.

Smart addressed the injuries during the Tuesday afternoon press conference voluntarily as it was one of the topics the seventh-year head coach spoke of in his opening remarks. Both of Georgia's top tight ends, Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, were named by Smart; the Bowers news is no surprise. It was reported back before the national championship that the sophomore tight end would likely require shoulder surgery.

Washington meanwhile came as a shock, as Smart broke the news that the former Las Vegas, Nevada, native suffered a lower leg injury that would keep him from participating in the spring.

Injury Report

WR, Arian Smith (leg)

TE, Brock Bowers (Shoulder)

TE, Darnell Washington (Lower Leg)

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot)

OL, Jacob Hood (Ankle)

OL, Griffin Scroggs (Shoulder)

LB, Rian Davis (Quad)

LB, Smael Mondon (Shoulder)

LB, CJ Madden (Labrum)

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee)

With the injuries already affecting the Bulldogs as they return to the field, Smart mentioned that instead of "crying about it," the coaching staff is trying to be "creative" in the ways they practice. In addition, the lack of depth at skill positions like wide receivers, and defensive backs, is also affecting the development of the quarterbacks.

"The biggest challenge for us for the spring is to get reps and develop, because we don't have the depth at the skill positions, receiver and defensive back and even tight end, to be able to do some of the things we liked to practice-wise." - Kirby Smart on developing quarterbacks

Some good did come in the way of an update on redshirt sophomore tight end Arik Gilbert, who Smart said is having a "really good offseason" after missing the 2021 season due to "personal reasons."

"Arik has done a great job kind of integrating back to the team. He's been here for a while now. He’s done the work we've asked of him. He's doing well academically." - Kirby Smart on Arik Gilbert

