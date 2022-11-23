Georgia Going For History on Saturday

This Saturday is an important one for Georgia for a number of reasons. First and foremost, it’s a game against your in-state rival. Also, and maybe more importantly, a win would keep Georgia in the driver’s seat to be the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, which in turn would keep Georgia in Atlanta for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Saturday is also a chance for this Georgia team to do something no other team in the storied history of the program has ever done:

Finish back-to-back regular seasons undefeated.

Georgia of course finished 2021’s regular season with an unblemished record, before falling to Alabama in the SEC Championship, and winning the rematch against the Tide in the National Championship Game. This year, they’re 11-0 heading into their final game of the regular season.

A few teams have come close. 1980 Georgia went 12-0 on their way to a title. 1981’s team went 10-1 in the regular season, losing at Clemson. In 1982, Georgia once again went undefeated in regular season play before falling to Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. They kept their unbeaten regular season streak going until the 10th game of the season, falling to No. 3 Auburn in what was then the highest-ranked game in the history of Sanford Stadium.

It has already been a historic season for Georgia. Just this past weekend the Bulldogs became just the third team in SEC history to finish back-to-back seasons unbeaten in conference play.

Kirby Smart remarked on how big the accomplishment was after Georgia’s win over Kentucky.

“It means something to this program. I have tremendous respect for this league. You play in these road games…To go undefeated two years in a row, it shows what kind of character your team has.” Smart said to CBS following the game.

A win on Saturday would add another line to what is already an incredibly decorated tenure for Smart at Georgia. An SEC Championship, 5 division crowns, multiple top-ranked recruiting classes, and of course the National Championship. Another national title is undoubtedly the main goal for the season, but back-to-back undefeated regular seasons shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s an incredible marker that signifies just how elite Smart has made the Georgia program. It’s not the dynasty Nick Saban has built at Alabama, but as of 2022, Smart has the best program in college football and it doesn’t look like it's going anywhere.

Christian Goeckel

