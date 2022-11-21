Skip to main content

WATCH: Kirby Smart Previews Georgia Tech

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday to preview the matchup with Georgia Tech and talk about what's next for this Georgia football team.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will close out their 2022 regular season Saturday afternoon at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Fresh off their final SEC game of the season, becoming the first team since Alabama in the late 2000s to have consecutive undefeated regular seasons in the SEC, Georgia looks to polish off their second consecutive undefeated regular season, something the school has never done in their program's history.

Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday, as he typically does, and he updated the injury report. Georgia is a 37.0-point favorite over the in-state Yellow Jackets.

 Kirby Smart Press Conference:

Georgia Football Injury Report as of 11/21

  • Javon Bullard, DB (IN) - Bullard traveled and played against Kentucky
  • Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (Limited) - Ratledge traveled but did not play against Kentucky
  • Robert Beal, OLB (Probable) - Suffered a stinger against Tennessee.
  • Amarius Mims, OL (IN) - Mims returned to action in full against Kentucky.
  • Xavier Truss, OL (IN) - Truss is battling through a toe injury but has played the last two weeks.
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (OUT) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State, or Kentucky.
  • Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.
  • Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT

