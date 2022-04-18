Kirby Smart pointed out two wideouts that he knows are "SEC wideouts" on Georgia's roster, but knows they need depth at the position.

Filling holes and building depth will be the biggest focus over the next six months as Georgia prepares for the 2022 season, specifically the season-opening game versus Oregon.

Closing out spring practice in his post-G-Day press conference Kirby Smart knew exactly a point of improvement for Georgia this offseason. The wide receiver position is interesting for Georgia after losing veteran playmakers Jermaine Burton and George Pickens from a season ago. Those two departures will make headlines; what will not is the fact Georgia is returning names like Adonai Mitchell and Ladd McConkey, two of the breakout contributors, last fall. Not to mention Georgia is exiting spring after giving reps to those held back by injuries, Arian Smith, Kearis Jackson, and Dominick Blaylock.

Georgia knows what they have in Mitchell and McConkey; as Smart pointed out post-game saying, "I feel really good, we have Ladd and A.D. They're SEC wideouts who can compete at a high level." Both didn't see much action in front of a live crowd, but this spring wasn't about getting more reps for those at the top of the depth chart but those below them.

But, you go past that Marcus has done a tremendous job. He's extremely smart and can play all positions. We don't have like, OK, 'this guy has a hamstring, who's going in?' We don't have that. We've got to grow that. We got to get Arian [Smith] and Jackson [Meeks] and CJ [Smith] and De’Nylon [Morrissette] up to speed. A day like today is getting them closer. But we're not there yet. We have to continue to grow.

After returning to Georgia for a senior season, he led the Bulldogs' Black offense in receiving yards with 107 yards on four catches. At the same time, Arian Smith opened up the game for the Red team offense with a 60-yard reception from Carson Beck, flashing his elite speed and ability to get over the top of a defense.

Both were held back by injuries in 2021; Jackson spent much of the season catching back up to speed after an offseason knee surgery. On the other hand, Smith suffered from multiple injuries, one being a broken leg that ended his season.

Getting Jackson back to his 2020 form, where he was the leading receiver with 36 catches for 514 yards in a 10-game season. Dominick Blaylock is another name Georgia is looking to get back into form after two knee injuries; Blaylock stood out in his freshman campaign back in 2019.

With Mitchell and McConkey at the top of the depth as the X and Z receivers, Georgia needs to find an answer at the slot and for depth behind them. Getting the veterans like Arian Smith, Marcus Rosemy Jacksaint, Kearis Jackson, and Dominick Blaylock back to health comes into play while mixing in young names like Jackson Meeks, CJ Smith, and De'Nylon Morrissette.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy was not wrong when pointing out that Georgia's receiving core is starting to close to the gap with Alabama and Ohio State, both schools known for developing NFL wide receivers.

