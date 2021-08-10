Georgia Fans Get First Look at Will Muschamp On Field Role

Georgia's hiring of Will Muschamp into an off-field this past offseason looks to be paying dividends as he is being promoted back to an on-field role.

The return of Will Muschamp to the University of Georgia was announced in February of 2021. It was the first time Muschamp would be a part of the football program since his days as a starting safety for the Dawgs from 1991 to 1994.

Following his firing as the head coach at South Carolina in the midst of the 2020 season, Muschamp spent a few months on the sideline before joining his former teammate and friend Kirby Smart in Athens. Originally it was announced that he would be serving in an off-field role as an analyst for Georgia.

Since arriving on campus, Muschamp has made the most of his opportunity back in the red and black. Sources have spoken with SI Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin on multiple occasions about Muschamp being a huge part of Georgia's on-campus recruiting team, helping recruit some of the top targets, including five-star IMG Academy safety Kamari Wilson.

Monday, Georgia fans got their first look at the former Gamecock head coach in his new on-field role with the University of Georgia.

At this time, there has been no confirmation regarding the actual job title Muschamp will carry, but this seems to be a move in the short term as Scott Cochran deals with "his mental health and well-being." Thus, Georgia will now go from one fiery, energetic coach to another with Muschamp, otherwise referred to as "Coach Boom."

Coach Muschamp brings years of experience as a defensive coordinator along with head coaching experience. Despite never putting it all together as a head coach Muschamp was always able to recruit, something that will help Georgia in the coming days and weeks ahead, depending on the length of his on-field status.

The promotion from an off-field role to an on-field brings its obvious benefits and upgrades as he will now be more hands-on throughout camp and even in recruiting, something that excites Georgia fans.

