ESPN Releases Updated FPI, No Love for UGA's Win over Clemson

Georgia Holds Steady in ESPN's FPI
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, despite their win over the Clemson Tigers, Georgia remains the No. 5 team in the country this week.
The AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll have not been released yet, but it seems likely that Georgia will leapfrog a few teams to become the No. 2 team in the country in those polls. The Tigers remain at No. 2 in ESPN's FPI even after the loss.
It is worth noting that the FPI is generated through a machine. No journalist at ESPN has any input to the FPI rankings, although this latest poll seems questionable at best.
Looking forward, Georgia only has one opponent ranked in the ESPN FPI the rest of the season: the No. 9 Florida Gators. Aside from that, the Bulldogs should be two score favorites in every game this season, which gives them a clear path to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
Dawgs Daily will continue to update readers when the AP Poll and Coaches Poll are released, which will come later in the week. The Bulldogs should expect to be ranked in the top-3 in both of those polls.
Here is the entire top-25 list from ESPN.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Oklahoma
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Notre Dame
8. Texas
9. Florida
10. Auburn
11. Penn State
12. Miami
13. Michigan
14. Oregon
15. Iowa
16. LSU
17. Cincinnati
18. NC State
19. Iowa State
20. North Carolina
21. USC
22. Michigan State
23. Wisconsin
24. Ole Miss
25. Virginia Tech
Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense
Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly
