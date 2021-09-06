ESPN Releases Updated FPI, No Love for UGA's Win over Clemson

ESPN updated their Football Power Index on Sunday, and the Bulldogs remained the No. 5 team in the nation despite their win over Clemson.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, despite their win over the Clemson Tigers, Georgia remains the No. 5 team in the country this week.

The AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll have not been released yet, but it seems likely that Georgia will leapfrog a few teams to become the No. 2 team in the country in those polls. The Tigers remain at No. 2 in ESPN's FPI even after the loss.

It is worth noting that the FPI is generated through a machine. No journalist at ESPN has any input to the FPI rankings, although this latest poll seems questionable at best.

Looking forward, Georgia only has one opponent ranked in the ESPN FPI the rest of the season: the No. 9 Florida Gators. Aside from that, the Bulldogs should be two score favorites in every game this season, which gives them a clear path to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

Dawgs Daily will continue to update readers when the AP Poll and Coaches Poll are released, which will come later in the week. The Bulldogs should expect to be ranked in the top-3 in both of those polls.

Here is the entire top-25 list from ESPN.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Texas

9. Florida

10. Auburn

11. Penn State

12. Miami

13. Michigan

14. Oregon

15. Iowa

16. LSU

17. Cincinnati

18. NC State

19. Iowa State

20. North Carolina

21. USC

22. Michigan State

23. Wisconsin

24. Ole Miss

25. Virginia Tech

