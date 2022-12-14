Georgia Injury Report: McConkey Not Practicing, Hopeful for Return

Kirby Smart, along with UGA Athletic Director Josh Brooks and Peach Bowl CEO, Gary Stokan held a press conference in Athens, Georgia today ahead of the highly anticipated Peach Bowl matchup against Ohio State in Atlanta. During Smart's press conference he was asked about the injury status of wideout Ladd McConkey and tackle Warren McClendon. Here is the update he gave.

Update from Kirby Smart on 12/14:

Ladd McConkey (Knee) - Has not practiced yet, but they are hoping to get him back within the next 16 to 17 days.

Warren McClendon (Knee) - Has not practiced, but are hopeful he will return vs Ohio State.