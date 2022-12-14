Georgia Injury Report: McConkey Not Practicing, Hopeful for Return
Kirby Smart gave an update on Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon in his Peach Bowl presser earlier today. Here is what he said.
Kirby Smart, along with UGA Athletic Director Josh Brooks and Peach Bowl CEO, Gary Stokan held a press conference in Athens, Georgia today ahead of the highly anticipated Peach Bowl matchup against Ohio State in Atlanta. During Smart's press conference he was asked about the injury status of wideout Ladd McConkey and tackle Warren McClendon. Here is the update he gave.
Update from Kirby Smart on 12/14:
Ladd McConkey (Knee) - Has not practiced yet, but they are hoping to get him back within the next 16 to 17 days.
Warren McClendon (Knee) - Has not practiced, but are hopeful he will return vs Ohio State.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Georgia Football Injury Report as of 12/14
- Ladd McConkey, WR - Knee (Questionable) - Has not practiced yet, but they are hoping to get him back in the next 16 to 17 days.
- Warren McClendon (Knee) - Has not practiced, but are hopeful he will return vs Ohio State.
- Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.
- Tate Ratledge, OL (IN) - Ratledge will likely be fighting through shoulder pain for the remainder of the season according to sources.
- Xavier Truss, OL (IN) - Truss is battling through a toe injury but has played the last four weeks.
- De'Nylon Morrissette (IN) - Morrissette was dealing with a groin issue according to Smart. He's expected to be back in the mix this week.
- Adonai Mitchell, WR (LIMITED) - Mitchell dressed for the first time against Georgia Tech since the Auburn matchup. Sources indicated his role should be expanded.
- Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.
- Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.
- Arik Gilbert (Questionable) - OUT for the home game against Georgia Tech.
- Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.
- Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT