Kirby Smart Has His Hands Full This Spring

Spring practice is right around the corner and the Georgia Bulldogs have a lot to figure out during the next couple of months.

The Georgia football program is set to begin spring practice on March 15th and it is going to be a busy spring session for the Bulldogs. With a large portion of the team's production from last season moving on to bigger and better things, it leaves a lot of positions that need to be filled and roles that need to be figured out before the start of the 2022 season.

Spring practice is a valuable period of time for teams to get a glimpse of how their roster is shaping up heading into the upcoming season as well as a crucial time for players to begin or continue their development process. It also opens up competition for anyone to stamp their name into the top of the depth chart, and there are a lot of position battles to be had this spring for Georgia.

For starters, there are a lot of shoes that need to be filled on defense. The departures of guys like Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Jordan Davis, Lewis Cine, and Derion Kendrick leaves a lot of opportunity on the table for players to take advantage of.

According to ESPN, Georgia is returning just 44% of their defensive production and 59% total production from last season. Needless to say, it is imperative that Georgia makes the most of their Spring practices and at the very least gets a good idea of who will be taking helping fill the voids before next season rolls around.

The good news for the Bulldogs is that they have done an exceptional job at bringing in some of the nation's premier talent every single year which helps prevent a massive drop-off in years where there is a mass exodus of the roster.

A battle between the quarterbacks, spots on the offensive line to compete for, finding out who the next tandem at linebacker will be, determining who will be lining up opposite of Kelee Ringo in the upcoming season, and plenty of other position battles will be held this spring for Georgia.

Spring practice isn't pivotal for just the players though. In the midst of a busy and chaotic offseason, Georgia had quite a couple of new and some familiar faces join the staff, such as cornerbacks coach Fran Brown, a reunion with wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, and even former UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was added on as an analyst. In addition, the Bulldogs will also be welcoming in a new offensive line coach as Matt Luke announced he would be stepping down from his position at UGA in order to spend more time with his family.

The months of March and April will be crucial for these new coaches to settle in and adjust to the expectations and standards that are set upon people who coach at the University of Georgia.

The last couple of months in the state of Georgia have been focused around celebrating a national championship and rightfully so, but it is now time for Georgia to set their eyes on next season and focus on figuring out the depth chart that gives them the best chance to repeat.

