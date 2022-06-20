One of the top linebackers in the 2023 class has made his decison

CJ Allen, a linebacker out of Barnesville, Georgia, has announced that he will be committing to the University of Georgia. Allen chose the Bulldogs over other major power-five programs like Auburn, Tennessee, USC, and Oklahoma.

At 6-foot-1 and 217 pounds, the 247Sports talent composite rates Allen as a four-star prospect, making him the tenth-best linebacker, the 15th-best player in the state of Georgia, and the 167th overall player nationally.

Allen is fresh off a summer of visits and settled in on the home state Georgia Bulldogs. Sources have confirmed to Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Allen is one of a projected three prospects they are taking at inside linebacker in the 2023 class.

This latest commit brings Georgia's total to ten prospects in the class of 2023. Kirby Smart and his staff have finished with a top-3 class for six consecutive classes, with 2023 shaping up to be yet another strong finish.

With early national signing day now consisting of the overwhelming majority of the nation's premier prospects signing their national letter of intent, Georgia has less than six months to round out the identity of its 2023 class.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

RyQueze McElderry, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.