Georgia Lands New Strength and Conditioning Specialist

Jordan Barber Arrives in Athens to Join Scott Sinclair's Strength and Conditioning Staff

The University of Georgia Football Program announced via Twitter that they have hired a new strength and conditioning specialist in Jordan Barber. Barber comes to Georgia from The University of Miami.

Barber was an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Hurricanes from 2019 until his move to Georgia today. Prior to that, he had the same position at Temple University during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Barber graduated from Towson University in 2016 with a Bachelors's in Exercise Science.

Coaching Moves & Storylines, Offseason 2022: 

  • Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning hired to be head coach at Oregon
  • Wide Receivers Coach Cortez Hankton hired to be WR coach at LSU.
  • Georgia Hires S&C coach, Jordan Barber from Miami. 

ROSTER MOVEMENTS

  • Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore
  • George Pickens, WR, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Nolan Smith, LB, Junior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
  • JT Daniels, QB, Junior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior 
  • Lewis Cine, S, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Tykee Smith, DB, Junior *Returning to Athens
  • Travon Walker, DL, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior*Returning to Georgia for 2022
  • John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • James Cook, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Zamir White, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Quay Walker, LB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
  • Ameer Speed, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Jaylen Johnson, WR, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Derion Kendrick, DB, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft
  • Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
  • Christopher Smith, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
  • William Poole, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
  • Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
  • Latavious Brini, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Channing Tindall, LB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft
  • Jake Carmada, P, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft
  • Julian Rochester, DL, Senior
  • Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Jordan Davis, DL, Senior*Declared for NFL Draft

Read More

Early Enrollees

  • Malaki Starks, S
  • Daylen Everette, DB
  • Earnest Greene, OL
  • Mykel Williams, EDGE
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
  • Chandler Smith, WR
  • Oscar Delp, TE
  • Gunner Stockton, QB
  • Jalon Walker, LB
  • CJ Washington, LB
  • CJ Madden, EDGE
  • Aliou Bah, OL
  • Shone Washington, DT
  • Jacob Hood, OL
  • JaCorey Thomas, DB
  • Griffin Scroggs, OL
  • Brett Thorson, P
  • Bear Alexander, DT

