Georgia Lands New Strength and Conditioning Specialist

The University of Georgia Football Program announced via Twitter that they have hired a new strength and conditioning specialist in Jordan Barber. Barber comes to Georgia from The University of Miami.

Barber was an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Hurricanes from 2019 until his move to Georgia today. Prior to that, he had the same position at Temple University during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Barber graduated from Towson University in 2016 with a Bachelors's in Exercise Science.

Coaching Moves & Storylines, Offseason 2022:

Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning hired to be head coach at Oregon

Wide Receivers Coach Cortez Hankton hired to be WR coach at LSU.

ROSTER MOVEMENTS

Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore

George Pickens, WR, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft



Nolan Smith, LB, Junior *Returning to Georgia for 2022

JT Daniels, QB, Junior *Entered Transfer Portal

Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior

Lewis Cine, S, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft

Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft



Tykee Smith, DB, Junior *Returning to Athens

Travon Walker, DL, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft



Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior *Returning to Georgia for 2022

John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

James Cook, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Zamir White, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Quay Walker, LB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022

Ameer Speed, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal

Jaylen Johnson, WR, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal

Derion Kendrick, DB, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft

Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022

Christopher Smith, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022



William Poole, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022

Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022

Latavious Brini, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal

Channing Tindall, LB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft

Jake Carmada, P, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft

Julian Rochester, DL, Senior

Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Jordan Davis, DL, Senior*Declared for NFL Draft

Early Enrollees

Malaki Starks, S

Daylen Everette, DB

Earnest Greene, OL

Mykel Williams, EDGE

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Chandler Smith, WR

Oscar Delp, TE

Gunner Stockton, QB

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

CJ Madden, EDGE

Aliou Bah, OL

Shone Washington, DT

Jacob Hood, OL

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Brett Thorson, P

Bear Alexander, DT

