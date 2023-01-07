Georgia Loses 82-75 in Mike White's Return to Gainesville

The Georgia Bulldogs were defeated by their arch rival Florida this afternoon in Mike White's return to Gainesville. The Bulldogs are now 0-3 in away games and are 1-1 in SEC play.

The Bulldogs lead for the majority of the first half by as much as 13 points at one point. However, a surge from the Gators with around 3 minutes remaining saw Florida take a 39-34 lead just before halftime. Florida forward Colin Castleton wreaked havoc for the Dawgs offense as he had a season high 6 blocks and 3 defensive rebounds in the first 20 minutes of play alone.

Georgia carried its cold streak into the 2nd half as they went 6 minutes without scoring a basket at one point to find themselves down by 12 points. The Bulldogs crawled their way back to cut the lead down to 3 with just over 1 minute left in the game, but were unable to complete the comeback as they fell short 82-75.

Terry Roberts led the Bulldogs with 25 points but was just 7 of 22 shooting today. His shooting struggles mirrored the entire Bulldogs team that shot just 38.2% from the field the entire game.

The Gators were led by a committee of scorers and had 5 players reach the 10 point mark which included Kowacie Reeves and Myreon Jones off the bench. Colin Castleton was a load for the Bulldogs on defense as he tied his career high in blocks with 7 and also had 5 assists on the day.

The Bulldogs will return to Athens this Wednesday to continue their SEC schedule against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State. This will be their final home game before starting a 2 game road stretch in the SEC.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN