Grade Report: Bennett's 4 Touchdown Day Earns A+

How did the offense grade out in the win over Georgia Tech?

Georgia's 45-0 win over Georgia Tech advances the Bulldogs to their first undefeated regular season (12-0) since 1982. We bring you the offensive grades from yet another dominant performance.

Quarterback: A+

This week, Kirby Smart made it a big point that he still wanted to see improvement from his team in their last regular-season game before taking on his former boss Nick Saban and Alabama for the SEC Championship. One of those improvements for Stetson Bennett was quicker decisions.

Stetson took a sack on Saturday once after holding onto the ball. Still, everything else was spectacular as the senior quarterback threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns against rivals Georgia Tech, completing 14 of his 20 passes.

Running Back: A

Last time out versus Charleston Southern, Georgia's run game was boosted by explosive runs, runs for over 20 yards or more. This week that explosiveness of Georgia's backfield was not present; Kenny McIntosh featured the longest run of the day, as he ran 59-yards for a touchdown; other than that run from McIntosh and a 23 yarder from Daijun Edwards, not much was going for Georgia beyond 4 or 5 yards.

Despite the lack of explosives, Georgia stilled rushed for 208 yards on 31 carries, helping seal the deal in Atlanta.

Wide Receivers: A

Putting an early drop aside from Adonai Mitchell on a slant route that could've helped Georgia put up a touchdown instead of a field goal on their first offensive drive, it was a good day for the receivers. George Pickens made his on-field return since tearing his ACL in the spring while recording a catch for five yards.

Georgia featured six receivers with explosive receptions (15-yards or more), but the day belonged to tight end Brock Bowers as he recorded three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Offensive Line: A+

A one sack day for any offense is a pretty good day for the offensive line, many will blame Bennett for the lone sack of the day as he held onto the ball for a little too long allowing for the sack to take place. The offensive line created holes in the run game as Georgia put up over 200 yards rushing.

