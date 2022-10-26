Georgia on the Verge of Being on the Bad Side of History

Georgia is on the verge of becoming the first reigning national championship to not have a primetime game at home since Michigan in 1998.

One would assume that the current No. 1 ranked team in the nation and the reigning national champion would at some point be awarded a night game at home. Not yet for Georgia though. The latest game the Bulldogs have played at home this season was at 4 PM in week two against Kent State.

Many thought Georgia's game against No. 3 Tennessee would be a 7:30 PM kickoff, but instead, it was picked for the 3:30 PM slot on CBS. The SEC currently has a television contract with CBS which means they get first dibs on which SEC game they want to televise on their network for that week, and oftentimes Georgia ends up being the team they want to showcase.

There is however a current plan for the SEC to make the switch to ESPN in 2024. Perhaps then the SEC "game of the week" will be placed in the 7:30 slot as opposed to 3:30.

The last hope Georgia has for getting a night game in Sanford Stadium is the final week of the regular season against Georgia Tech. However, the in-state rivalry hasn't been a night game since 2010, so the odds are looking slim there.

Georgia fans have become quite frustrated with their team not being awarded any prime-time games this season. As a result, fans have not had the opportunity this season to "light up Sanford" during the fourth quarter and to indulge in a true home atmosphere.

Bulldog fans have been itching for their team to get to play under the lights just once this season, but as it currently sits, it looks like they might have to wait until next season before they get to experience a night game in Athens, Ga.

