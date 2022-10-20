The University of Georgia has never finished outside of the top5 in the consensus recruiting rankings under Kirby Smart. Since the moment he was hired as the head coach, Smart has stacked talent at an unprecedented rate for his alma mater. And with that talent pool comes fresh new faces on a yearly basis.

With the Bulldogs in the midst of their bye week, we take the time to observe the freshman class and give you a bit of insight into where the class currently stands.

Georgia signed 30 players in 2022. Of those 30 players, 8 true freshmen have played at least 65 snaps through 7 games.

Malaki Starks (329)

Not only is Starks leading this football team in snaps taken as a true freshman, he's leading them in interceptions as well. He's been on the field more than anyone else, but he's also arguably being asked to do the most in the back end. He's playing safety on first and second down, whilst playing the Money position when Georgia plays six defensive backs on third down.

Dillon Bell (223)

With Georgia being without Adonai Mitchell for the better part of the last six football games, Georgia has needed Bell to step up, and it hasn't been but the last three games where Bell has really begun to pop. Against Vanderbilt, Bell was one elbow away from breaking the 100-yard mark.

Mykel Williams (163)

Williams was a freshman everyone knew would be on the scene at some point this season, though no one could have expected him to be the starting defensive end from the first snap. Among defensive ends, he is still the leading snap-taker. Though Tramel Walthour and Tyrian Ingram-Dawkins are rotating in as well. His stats may not show it, but Williams has put good rush reps on tape. It will continue to click.

Oscar Delp (104)

In a tight end room comprised of Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, and Arik Gilbert, all of whom are at least in their second seasons of college football, true freshman Oscar Delp has managed to get onto the field. Delp has shown the fluidity as an athlete with the ball in his hands that made him such a coveted athlete coming out, scoring his first touchdown against South Carolina.

Daylen Everette (97)

If you listen to Kirby Smart close enough, you'll learn quickly that an easy way to judge how close a defensive skill player — linebacker & defensive backs — is to playing is to look closely at special teams. Daylen Everette has been a starting special teamer from day one and he's the first non-starter on the field most Saturdays on defense as a result. He has an extremely bright future at Georgia, that's clear.

Bear Alexander (85)

Alexander is a player that's begun to flash at a high rate as of late with the injury to Jalen Carter against Missouri. Of his 85 total snaps, 23 of them came against Vanderbilt. He totaled (3) tackles, and (3) QB hurries on the day. He's a young player that's just really getting started, considering he missed spring practice with a shoulder injury.

De'Nylon Morrissette (75)

Morrissette, like Alexander, is a player that has gotten off to a bit of a slow start due to injury. Morrissette missed a good portion of the early part tot the season due to a hyperextended knee.

Branson Robinson (68)

Robinson got a taste of the beloved No. 3 running back role at Georgia during the Auburn game. You know the type, where he receives 8 or 9 carries in a row and is allowed to truly work on a depleted and discouraged defense amidst a blowout. It's in these moments that Daijun Edwards flashed what we now know him to be. Robinson seems incredibly difficult to tackle, explosive in bursts, and has superior vision.

