Georgia/Bama Betting Line Change, UGA Favored BIG

Georgia and Alabama will meet once again in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. The last time came in 2018, where a one-loss Georgia team met an undefeated Alabama for the SEC title just a year after the two played for a national championship.

The University of Georgia has lost its last six matchups against the Crimson Tide, including two SEC title games and a national championship.

You have to go back to 2007 when Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett was eight years old before you find a win on the record book for the Bulldogs.

The roles are reversed from the last time these two teams met in Atlanta as Georgia walks in as the undefeated number one team, and Alabama will be the one-loss team, who needs a win to secure their spot among the top four for the College Football Playoff.

Even though Georgia gave Alabama everything they had, jumping out to another lead over the Tide and forcing yet another second-half comeback, this time thanks to Jalen Hurts to win the game, Georgia didn't make the playoffs. Georgia's regular-season loss to LSU that year came back to bite them after Atlanta.

The playoff committee already set the precedent that a two-loss team does not make it into the playoffs, no matter how well they play in the conference title game—making Vegas's decision to list Georgia a six-point favorite, almost a touchdown favorite, all the more interesting. Particularly after opening at 4.5

It is the first time since 2015 that Alabama opened as an underdog. The last time it happened was also before playing Georgia in that 2015 season. Then, the Bulldogs hosted Bama, as the favorite, and ended up on the other end of a blowout 38-10 loss.

Alabama took four overtimes this weekend to defeat rival Auburn on the road in the historic Iron Bowl game. But, again, a struggling performance added further questions about just how good this year's Alabama team is.

Auburn is one of four common opponents that Georgia and Alabama have on their schedule. However, in all but one game, Georgia's margin of victory has been greater.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.