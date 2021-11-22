Georgia Opens as MASSIVE Favorite Over Tech

Georgia is fresh off a commanding 56-7 win over Charleston Southern on the final home game of the season. Now focus turns to some clean, old-fashion hate as Georgia heads on the road to Atlanta to take on in-state rival Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-8 this season, with a huge blowout loss to top-10 Notre Dame this past weekend. The Irish look to be on the outside looking in on the College Football Playoff race; while the win over Tech won’t help them much in that race, it does show that the margin between Georgia, the number one team in the country, and Tech.

The game’s opening line, according to Circa Sports, opened with Georgia being a 34-point favorite over their out-of-conference rival. However, it did not take long for the line to move and make the Bulldogs a 35-point favorite.

Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have only lost once to their in-state counterparts. The loss came in 2016, the first season under Kirby Smart at Georgia. Georgia gave up a 27-14 third-quarter lead, as the Yellow Jackets scored 14 straight points in the fourth quarter to overcome Georgia.

Ever since the disappointing end to his first regular-season in Athens, Kirby Smart and his Dawgs have not taken Tech lightly. Georgia has cruised to blowout wins in the last four matchups since the first year defeat to Georgia Tech.

This year should be no different as Georgia holds a much more talented team and will be just a week away from returning to Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

