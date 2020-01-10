Georgia Football Players that Can Win the Offseason

With Jake Fromm's decision in the rearview, the dust seems to be settling in Athens from an already explosive offseason that has been filled with draft declarations and Transfer Portal entrances.

It's been just eight days since Georgia played its final game of the 2019 season in the Sugar Bowl and the team is going to look quite different come September 7th against Virginia.

One thing coaches will tell you is that they never want to "win the offseason," they want to win during the actual season. However, players that don't have starting positions have ample opportunity to earn a job during the 250 days in between the (26-14) win over Baylor and the 2020 season opener.

Guys that can win the offseason:

Jermaine Johnson

Just a 3-star recruit out of Eden Prairie High in Minnesota, Johnson was looked over and spent two years forming his craft at Independence community college. During that time he happened to grow two inches and gain 25 pounds or so.

Twenty games and 12.5 sacks later, and Johnson was the #1 Juco transfer in the country and in his first full season in Athens, Johnson didn't play a ton. Though he still managed to finish tied 2nd on the team with 2.5 sacks.

The OLBs room is fairly crowded with the likes of Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith, and Adam Anderson. However, apart from Nolan Smith, Jermain Johnson probably has the biggest upside of them all. 2020 could be a great Senior season for Johnson.

Tyson Campbell

Campbell struggled with a turf toe injury for the better part of the 2019 season, but make no mistake DJ Daniel seemingly uprooted him from the starting corner role on the flip side of Eric Stokes.

Now, there's been rumblings that Campbell could be due for a position change back to safety. At 6'2, 200 pounds, he's plenty big to play any other position in the secondary and he's shown no hesitation when it comes to open field tackling. However, with Daniel's emergence and 5-star Kelee Ringo on the way Campbell's going to have to have a great offseason to get back on the field in a starting role at the corner spot.

OL, Justin Shaffer

Justin Shaffer

Shaffer had a tough go at things this past season. After spending two years in 2017 & 2018 as reserve offensive lineman, Shaffer finally got his opportunity to start after Solomon Kindley went down with an ankle injury. Then, Shaffer suffered a neck injury against South Carolina and was on the mend for the rest of the season.

Shaffer has an opportunity to be the guy at left guard in his final season at Georgia if he has a great offseason. Georgia's lost a lot on the offensive line, but they are deeper on the interior than they are at the tackles, so Shaffer will have to hold off several younger talents like Clay Webb and even potential true freshman Sedrick Van Pran.

Travon Walker

Walker had a pretty good true freshman season. In limited snaps, he finished with 2.5 sacks and 3.5 TFLs. When asked about what kind of player Walker is after the Auburn game, Smart said: "He's one of our best players and it's our job as coaches to find ways to get him on the field."

Well, with Michael Barnett and Tyler Clark departing, Smart won't have problems finding ways to put Walker out there.

If he makes a leap similar to Azeez Ojulari from the first year into his second then you could be looking at a game wrecker in 2020.