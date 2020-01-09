Jake Fromm off to the NFL Draft, What's the Future at QB for Georgia?

It's been quite some time since the University of Georgia has gone into a football game without Jake Fromm as their starting quarterback. 42 games. In fact, the last time someone other than Fromm started for Georgia, Despacito was on the last of its 16 week stretch as the #1 song on the Billboard Charts.

Fourth in career passing yards at Georgia with 8,236. The highest completion percentage of any Georgia quarterback with at least 500 career attempts at 63.3%. Second all-time in touchdown passes with 78, with the best TD to INT ratio of all-time.

He was more than just a great statistical quarterback at Georgia though. He was as close to a professional face of a program that you could dare to create (without the professional payment.) A leader for the University that answered every question, handled every interview and attacked every practice with class and grace.

So, with Jake now off to the NFL Draft, what's the future at QB for Georgia?

Transfer Market

Well, we know Kirby Smart and his staff are already fully exhausting the transfer market as we speak and something could be done very very soon. There are a handful of names that have been linked to the Georgia program in the transfer arena - Jamie Newman, K.J. Costello, and potentially Chase Brice. We can confirm that mutual interest is there with the first two names mentioned, however, contact cannot be made with Brice until he officially enters the portal, if he ever does.

SI's Bulldog Maven can also confirm that Jamie Newman is working out in the Atlanta area with QB coach Quincy Avery who is most known for his work with Georgia native Deshaun Watson and that if he indeed chooses UGA, he will be in Athens rather quickly.

Here's a look at all three potential transfer targets:

On Roster

One would be safe to assume that unless a transfer is on campus tomorrow, Stetson Bennett will be taking the starting reps at the beginning of spring practice seeing as he was the back up all season and Mathis is still yet to be fully cleared.

However, that being said D'Wan Mathis participated in scout teamwork during the back half of this past season has given an indication that he will be making a full return at some point. He has the highest upside of any QB on the current roster and will certainly have a shot to start if he is indeed cleared.

QB, Carson Beck is already enrolled at UGA.

Last but not least there's the true freshman, Carson Beck. I know one thing is for sure, he's going to continue to compete (already enrolled and participated in Sugar Bowl practices) and I know he's going to have a complete understanding of the playbook and command of the offense come September. Beck is a student of the game that wins just as much, if not more, with his cerebral capabilities than he does with his above-average physical capabilities.

2021 QB Targets:

There's two targets and only two at this point in the 2021 recruiting cycle. It's Caleb Williams and Brock Vandagriff. LSU seems to be in the lead currently for Williams even though Georiga is pursuing him hard.

Brock Vandagriff however just recently de-committed from Oklahoma and cited distance as the primary reasoning behind his departure. Vandagriff also told SI's Bulldog Maven back in December that if he were to de-commit from Oklahoma for any reason he'd "probably commit to Georgia within the next week."

