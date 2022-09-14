Skip to main content

Georgia Releases its "Top Dawgs" From the NFL's Week One

The #DawgsintheNFL was used throughout week one of the National Football League's (NFL) opening week. 

Several former Bulldogs took the field, and some faced one another this past weekend. Both Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean of the Philadelphia Eagles played against D'Andre Swift and the Detroit Lions. 

Speaking of Swift, the third-year running back had a career day at the office against the Eagles, rushing for a monstrous 144 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Add in Swift's 31 yards as a receiver; he accounted for 175 yards of total offense; it was the best season opener from a Lions' running back since Barry Sanders in 1996. Meanwhile, Swift's former Georgia teammate Nick Chubb rushed for 141 yards on 22 carries for the Browns against the Carolina Panthers. 

With the two running backs racking up yards, multiple other Bulldogs served up some highlight plays, especially those on defense. First, Tae Crowder's hit on Derrick Henry went viral on social media, while rookie Travon Walker's NFL debut was one to be remembered. Even rookie punter Jake Camarda went viral for his first NFL punt, which hit the scoreboard in Dallas. 

