WATCH: Georgia National Championship Game Trailer

Georgia Releases National Championship Game Trailer

Georgia has released their national championship game trailer.

With a little over 24 hours, until Georgia and Alabama meet in Lucas Oil Stadium to kickoff the national championship, Georgia released their game trailer. 

The only real concern for Georgia following the win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl was the status of true freshman standout Brock Bowers. The Napa, California, native was dealing with a shoulder injury that Smart revealed he's been dealing with all season.

Judging by Smart's tone and answer when asked it about again on Monday, Georgia's head coach didn't seem worried about the status of Bowers. The freshman tight end leads Georgia in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns. After going for 139 yards receiving and a touchdown on ten receptions in the SEC Championship against Alabama, Georgia will certainly be happy to have its dynamic weapon available.

"[Bowers is] good. He was good in the game. That same shoulder has bothered him all year, to be honest. It's not like it's something new that just came up. It bothers him from time to time at practice.

The national championship game will mark the fifth time in five years that the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide have faced off, and just the second time they've played each other in the national title game. 

