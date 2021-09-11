September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Georgia Releases Week Two Depth Chart

Georgia releases their official depth chart for their week two matchup with UAB.
Author:
Publish date:

Just as expected, the University of Georgia did not opt to release their official depth chart for the home opener against UAB until a couple of hours before the kickoff at 3:30 PM EST.

SI Dawgs Daily brings you the official starters for today's game against UAB.

Offense

  • QB: JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett or Carson Beck 
  • RB: Zamir White or James Cook
  • TE: John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington
  • X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  • Z: Jermaine Burton
  • SLOT: Kearis Jackson
  • LT: Jamaree Salyer
  • LG: Justin Shaffer
  • C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger 
  • RG: Warren Ericson
  • RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

  • NT: Jordan Davis
  • DT: Devonte Wyatt
  • DE: Travon Walker
  • JACK: Nolan Smith
  • SAM: Adam Anderson
  • Mike: Nakobe Dean
  • Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
  • STAR: Latavious Brini or Tykee Smith
  • Left Corner: Ameer Speed
  • Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
  • SS: Lewis Cine
  • FS: Chris Smith

Key Backups:

  • OT: Broderick Jones 
  • OG: Owen Condon
  • OG: Devin Willock 
  • DT: Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Zion Logue
  • DE: Tramel Walthour, Bill Norton
  • JACK: MJ Sherman, Robert Beal
  • SAM: Chaz Chambliss, Xavian Sorey
  • MIKE/Money: Smael Mondon, Rian Davis, Trezman Marshall
  • STAR: Javon Bullard
  • Corner: Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber, Nyland Green
  • Safety: David Daniel, Dan Jackson

USATSI_16691873
News

Georgia Releases Week Two Depth Chart

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_0968-L
News

JUST IN: JT Daniels Listed as Starter on UGA Depth Chart

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_4063-L
News

Final Thoughts: What to Make of the QB Drama and Matchup with UAB

210318_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0468-L
News

Quarterback Still Up in The Air, What We Know

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_1313-L
News

UAB vs Georgia Betting Line Continues to Drop

501_6370-L
News

REPORT: JT Daniels Pushing to Play Against UAB

20210502-0212-L
News

How to Watch: Georgia vs UAB

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_3052-L
News

Score Predictions: Georgia vs. UAB