Georgia Releases Week Two Depth Chart
Georgia releases their official depth chart for their week two matchup with UAB.
Just as expected, the University of Georgia did not opt to release their official depth chart for the home opener against UAB until a couple of hours before the kickoff at 3:30 PM EST.
SI Dawgs Daily brings you the official starters for today's game against UAB.
Offense
- QB: JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett or Carson Beck
- RB: Zamir White or James Cook
- TE: John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington
- X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Z: Jermaine Burton
- SLOT: Kearis Jackson
- LT: Jamaree Salyer
- LG: Justin Shaffer
- C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger
- RG: Warren Ericson
- RT: Warren McClendon
Defense
- NT: Jordan Davis
- DT: Devonte Wyatt
- DE: Travon Walker
- JACK: Nolan Smith
- SAM: Adam Anderson
- Mike: Nakobe Dean
- Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
- STAR: Latavious Brini or Tykee Smith
- Left Corner: Ameer Speed
- Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
- SS: Lewis Cine
- FS: Chris Smith
Key Backups:
- OT: Broderick Jones
- OG: Owen Condon
- OG: Devin Willock
- DT: Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Zion Logue
- DE: Tramel Walthour, Bill Norton
- JACK: MJ Sherman, Robert Beal
- SAM: Chaz Chambliss, Xavian Sorey
- MIKE/Money: Smael Mondon, Rian Davis, Trezman Marshall
- STAR: Javon Bullard
- Corner: Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber, Nyland Green
- Safety: David Daniel, Dan Jackson