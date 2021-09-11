Georgia Releases Week Two Depth Chart

Georgia releases their official depth chart for their week two matchup with UAB.

Just as expected, the University of Georgia did not opt to release their official depth chart for the home opener against UAB until a couple of hours before the kickoff at 3:30 PM EST.

SI Dawgs Daily brings you the official starters for today's game against UAB.

Offense

QB: JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett or Carson Beck

RB: Zamir White or James Cook

TE: John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington

X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z: Jermaine Burton

SLOT: Kearis Jackson

LT: Jamaree Salyer

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger

RG: Warren Ericson

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

DE: Travon Walker

JACK: Nolan Smith

SAM: Adam Anderson

Mike: Nakobe Dean

Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

STAR: Latavious Brini or Tykee Smith

Left Corner: Ameer Speed

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Chris Smith

Key Backups: