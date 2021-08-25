PFF Predicts Blowout Loss in Season Opener

Pro Football Focus published their bold predictions for the 2021 season Wednesday, and interestingly enough, the number one bold prediction included the University of Georgia.

Anthony Treash of PFF boldly predicts that Clemson will beat the Dawgs in Charlotte by double digits. A hot take; nonetheless, Treash cites recent injuries to Georgia's Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith as two question marks surrounding Georgia entering this matchup.

Treash would also add that quarterback JT Daniels is the biggest question mark for Georgia this season after just four games in 2020 as the starter. Treash cites a "sub-50.0 passing grade" in the Dawgs Peach Bowl win over Cincinnatti, where PFF said Daniels accounted for "four turnover worthy plays."

The biggest question marks hover over this quarterback situation, as JT Daniels is set to take over for a full year after closing the final four games of 2020 as the team’s starting quarterback.

PFF's concern about Georgia's injuries that have piled on the Dawgs in recent weeks is warranted; a double-digit loss seems to be an overreaction to what has transpired over the last few months.

Georgia still retains an offense with multiple returning key playmakers, the likes of which include quarterback JT Daniels, a host of running backs, and two of its top three receivers from a year ago in Jermaine Burton and Kearis Jackson.

Facing a Brent Venables-led defense is a tough task and even more so in week one of the season, where teams are more likely to suffer the consequences of "rustiness." Any remaining questions surrounding Georgia will be answered early on in 2021.

