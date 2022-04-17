Former Alabama quarterback and now-turned ESPN analyst Greg McElroy believes that Georgia is closing the gap with the likes of Alabama and Ohio State at wide receiver.

A position of potential strength this coming fall for Georgia will be the wide receiver position. A season after winning the national championship with the help of George Pickens, Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey, and Jermaine Burton, at wide receiver, just naming a few of the multitude of weapons.

Heading into 20222, Pickens and Burton are the only two former starters that Georgia loses from last season.

Pickens is off to the NFL after playing in the last four games of the season as he returned from an ACL injury that saw him miss the first 11 games of the season. Pickens didn't factor much into the game plan in the games he did play, but when called upon, Pickens showed he didn't lose a step while on the sideline.

On the other hand, Burton missed time at various points last season with nagging injuries, giving way to some of Georgia's younger options to make a case to stay on the field. Burton transferred to Georgia's national title game opponent Alabama at the end of the season.

Saturday provided the first time since the national championship to see the Georgia wide receivers in action without the experience and play-making ability of George Pickens and Jermaine Burton.

It did not take long for ESPN color commentator Greg McElroy, former Alabama quarterback, to point out that he believes Georgia is in the beginning stages of making the wide receiver position a strength.

"If you rewind back three or four years ago, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, their receivers were off the charts. Georgia's just weren't there. Now that gap is starting to close just a little bit with some of the pieces Georgia has and some of the young players that will continue to grow and develop." - Greg McElroy

McElroy made the statement with just over six minutes left in the first half and had already seen the game's opening touchdown pass to tight end Arik Gilbert in between two defenders and an explosive 60-yard reception by track star Arian Smith on the opening play of the Red team's offense by quarterback Carson Beck.

Without the likes of Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers due to injury, Georgia's offense proved capable of having other guys on a talent-rich roster produce firepower still. Injuries held the wide receiver position back early on last season. Still, thanks to the breakout of Adonai Mitchell and Ladd McConkey, Georgia's offense only grew stronger as the year went on.

With a young defense coming off the loss of major pieces from last season, Georgia's offense will need to take a bigger role in leading the team to wins throughout the season, whether it be by scoring even more points, or possessing the ball late in games and bleeding out the clock.

