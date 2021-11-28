AP Poll: Georgia Stays Number One, While Alabama Drops

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Georgia Stays Number One, While Alabama Drops

    Georgia stays put in the AP Poll, as Alabama drops after it's close win over Auburn.
    Author:

    Georgia's winning streak versus Georgia Tech under Kirby Smart moves to four games in a row as the Bulldogs left Atlanta with another dominant victory added to their resume. It is the 16th straight win for Georgia; the last time the Bulldogs lost was over a year ago in Jacksonville, Florida when the Florida Gators beat Georgia 44-28. 

    Since that loss to the Gators, Georgia has been perfect; of those sixteen straight, the Bulldogs have notable wins over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl, Clemson, Florida, and Tennessee. The 45-0 shutout over the Yellow Jackets takes Georgia to 12-0 on the year, completing the first undefeated regular season since 1982, further securing Georgia's spot as the number one team in all rankings heading into championship weekend, where Alabama is set to play Georgia for the SEC title. 

    The Crimson Tide were not as fortunate as Georgia, who rested their starters for much of the second half. Alabama took four overtimes to overcome rival Auburn in the historic Iron Bowl. The Tigers gave Alabama everything they had, boasting a 10-0 lead at the end of the third quarter. 

    Following some late-game heroics of Bryce Young and the Tide offense, they outlasted Auburn and a banged-up quarterback TJ Finley, who hurt his ankle in the loss at home. It is yet another unimpressive close win for Alabama against an opponent who was a big underdog, dropping Alabama from its spot in the AP poll.

    1. Georgia (12
    2. Michigan (11-1)
    3. Cincinnati (12-0)
    4. Alabama (11-1)
    5. Oklahoma State (11-1)
    6. Notre Dame (11-1)
    7. Ohio State (10-2) 
    8. Ole Miss (10-2)
    9. Baylor (10-2) 
    10. Oregon (10-2)
    11. Michigan State (10-2)
    12. BYU (10-2)
    13. Oklahoma
    14. Utah (9-3)
    15. Iowa (10-2)
    16. Houston (11-1)
    17. Pittsburgh (10-2)
    18. Wake Forest (10-2)
    19. San Diego State (11-1)
    20. Louisiana-Lafayette
    21. North Carolina State (9-3)
    22. Clemson (9-3)
    23. Arkansas (8-4)
    24. Texas A&M (8-4) 
    25. Kentucky (9-3) 

