Former Georgia Offensive Coordinator Jim Chaney Is Working For Rival Georgia Tech

Geoff Collins and Georgia Tech have hired former Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.

Former Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney has found a new job in college football after his recent stint as an offensive analyst in the National Football League for the New Orleans Saints under then-head coach Sean Payton. 

Bryce Koon of 247Sports broke the news on Wednesday evening that former Bulldogs offensive coordinator Jim Chaney is back in the Peach State as an offensive analyst for Georgia's rival Georgia Tech. 

"Sources have confirmed that Jim Chaney has joined #GaTech's staff as an offensive analyst. Chaney previously served in the same role with the Saints after stints at Tennessee, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Arkansas."

- Bryce Koon 

Chaney is heading to Atlanta to work under Yellow Jackets' head coach Geoff Collins, entering his fourth season in Atlanta. Collins has yet to break double digits in wins through his first three seasons, as he currently holds a 9-25 record as the Yellow Jackets head coach. 

Chaney will be helping the new Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Chip Long in an off-field role as an analyst, a similar position to what Georgia's safeties coach Will Muschamp held the last offseason as a defensive analyst before being promoted to an on-field coach in the fall. 

Chaney spent the 2016-18 seasons as the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator before leaving Athens for the same job at Tennessee under then-head coach Jeremy Pruitt. After Pruitt's dismal in Knoxville, Chaney found a job with the Saints as an analyst, as mentioned earlier role. 

Coming off a 3-9 season at Georgia Tech, Geoff Collins looks to be entering a critical year four after making major changes to his coaching staff in the offseason. The hiring of Chaney brings yet another veteran offensive mind to the staff.

