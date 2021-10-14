Vegas Odds Showing Even More Love to UGA's Title Chances

Georgia is now the new favorite to win the national title according to DraftKings.

Alabama's loss on the road against Texas A&M not only helped Georgia take over as the number one ranked team in both the AP and coaches polls, but it's also seen Georgia jump Alabama in the betting odds, according to DraftKings.

Alabama loss on Saturday was the first time since Nick Saban's first year in Tuscaloosa; the Tide suffered a loss to an unranked opponent (2007). Although Texas A&M walked into College Station with two losses, one to Arkansas and the latest to Mississippi State, the two early losses helped see Alabama open as the 17-point favorite over their SEC West foe.

Jimbo Fisher and his Texas A&M Aggies quickly proved that the Aggies were capable of living up to the high expectations imposed upon them in the offseason. But it wasn't without some help from Alabama; the Crimson Tide played an unusually undisciplined game with three turnovers and eight penalties, costing Alabama 82 yards.

While the defending national champion faltered on the road against Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher, who made history as the first former Saban assistant to beat the legendary head coach, Georgia continued their dominance in a 34-10 win over a ranked Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Georgia started the season with a close 10-3 win over Clemson but has since cruised to five straight victories by three scores or more, two of those being complete shutouts.

Georgia is in midst of its toughest four-game stretch this season, with games against No. 11 Kentucky and No. 20 Florida still to come. However, if Georgia can overcome both SEC East foes, they will look set to accomplish its goals of competing for a national title.

Updated Betting Odds by DraftKings

Georgia 5/4

Bama 11/5

OhioSt 8/1

OU 15/1

Iowa 20/1

Cincinnati 25/1

Michigan 30/1

Oregon 50/1

Michigan State 60/1

Clemson 75/1

Penn St 75/1

Underrated Recruits Lead the Way to Victory Again

Georgia Overcomes Early Auburn Surge

