Georgia Tight ends Make SEC History

The Georgia Bulldogs have been no stranger to the record books as of late. Kirby Smart’s elite recruiting, player development and support staff has propelled the program to hieghts only Bulldog fans could have dreamed of. This years list for all SEC teams are a perfect example of this.

Tonight, the SEC released their annual list for the All SEC teams. Amongst the 1st team list were some expected Bulldogs such as Chris Smith, Jalen Carter, Warren McClendon, and kicker Jack Podlesney who have all been dominant all season at their respective positions. The 2nd team list featured names like Stetson Bennett, Ladd McConkey, and Nazir Stackhouse. While the long list of Bulldogs is surely something to be proud of, it was at the tight end position where the Bulldogs made history.

To the surprise of few, Brock Bowers was named to the SEC 1st team. Bowers has been dominant since stepping on the field a year ago for the Bulldogs and also was recently awarded the Mackey Award for the 2022 season. Fellow Bulldog tight end Darnell Washington was named the SEC's 2nd team as well. Washington has hauled in 26 catches for 417 yards and 2 touchdowns this season, and has been an unstoppable force when blocking in the run game.

Washington and Bowers earning 1st and 2nd All SEC honors marks the first time in SEC history that a school has had the All SEC 1st team and 2nd team tight end on the same team in a season. It's a rarity that teams have a 1-2 punch at the tight end position, but with the return of Brock Bowers next season and the emergence of 4 star tight end Oscar Delp. This may not be the last time we see a pair of Georgia tight ends with all SEC honors.