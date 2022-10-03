Georgia vs Auburn Tickets for Sale, Everything You Need to Know

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is renewed for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 EST for their third home game of the season.

Georgia struggled through a 17-point sluggish victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes and followed that up with a 26 to 22 win over a Missouri Football team that led that football game for the first 50 minutes.

Though despite their "struggles" they still managed to open as a 27.5-point home favorite on Saturday afternoon against Auburn, according to FanDuel.

Everything You Need to Know About Georgia vs Auburn Tickets for sale.

Stubhub currently has tickets for Saturday's game starting at $158 for tickets in Section 607. If you want to sit on the home side at the fifty-yard line, it'll cost you as much as $819.

As for other ticket outlets, Vividseats has tickets starting at $168 in Section 602, with tickets as high as $1107 each if you'd like to sit in the luxury box.

Georgia's matchup with Auburn is their third of six home games this season, the only remaining matchups at home are against Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech.

