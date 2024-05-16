Georgia vs Florida Baseball Preview
The Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for their final regular season series of the calendar year. They will be playing host to the Florida Gators in a three-game series with the hopes of improving their postseason projection before postseason play starts. Florida on the other hand is looking to do anything they can to make sure they make the postseason.
Georgia currently holds an overall record of 38-12 (16-11) while Gators sit at 26-25 (11-16). After sweeping both Vanderbilt and South Carolina, the Bulldogs are currently on an eight-game win streak and if they end the regular season with another conference series sweep then they will be in tip-top shape heading into the SEC tournament.
Georgia and Florida being rivals make this an interesting series to close out the year, but what makes it even more interesting is the matchup fans will need to prepare themselves for. Two of the best players in all of baseball right now will be duking it out at Foley Field this weekend. Charlie Condon for the Bulldogs and Jac Caglianone for the Gators - both of which are considered top three MLB prospects. Condon is currently having the better season as he is batting .454 with 34 home runs and 72 RBI compared to Caglianone's .418 batting average, 28 home runs and 55 RBIs, but the Florida superstar has been pivotal to the Gator's season. Not only has he been getting the job done at the plate but he has been one of the team's best pitchers as well.
On the mound for Georgia this weekend will be Kolten Smith and Leighton Finley to start the three-game series and the third game's pitcher is still to be determined. Smith has been phenomenal down the stretch for the Bulldogs after a shaky start to the season. He currently holds a 4.73 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and opponents are batting .245 against him. Finley has been a very solid arm for the Bulldogs as well with a 4.45 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and opponents batting .252.
A name for fans to pay attention to during this series is true freshman Tre Phelps who has started to explode onto the scene. Over his last seven games, Phelps has hit six home runs, batted in 15 runs and is now batting .385 on the season. He is coming off of a big series against South Carolina, and with his bat running hot, it shouldn't be a surprise if he continues his success this weekend.
If Georgia wins the series this weekend it could potentially help their standing in the SEC and would certainly help their postseason standing. This past weekend, the Bulldogs became a consensus top-10 team in college baseball, and if they continue to hold onto that, they will definitely be a host for the regional round.
