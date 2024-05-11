Georgia Baseball True Freshman Emerging as a College Baseball Star
Georgia baseball true freshman Tre Phelps has pieced together an impressive true freshman season, and he looks to be on track to becoming college baseball's next star potentially.
Georgia Baseball has been one of the hottest teams in the country and is looking the part of a team that could potentially make a run at the College World Series. The Bulldogs are currently 37-12 (15-11) and ranked as the 15th best team in the country. A large part of their success has been rooted in baseball phenom Charlie Condon, but other members of the roster have been stellar this season as well. Including true freshman Tre Phelps.
Phelps is a Kennesaw, Georgia native and was rated as the second-best third baseman in the country coming out of high school. At Georgia Premier Academy, he batted .275 with four doubles, one home run and 25 RBI in 37 games as a senior. That same success that caused him to be a highly-rated prospect coming out of high school has now carried over into his first season as a Bulldog.
This season, Phelps is batting .380 at the plate, racked up 31 RBI, smacked eight home runs and is slugging .717. Over his last six games, Phelps has hit five home runs, batted in 16 runs and holds a .435 batting average. Phelps has provided an extra spark to the line up during a desperate time for the Bulldogs, and with him only being a freshman, Georgia fans have plenty more to be excited about moving forward.
On Friday, Georgia clinched the series against top-15 ranked South Carolina after beating the Gamecocks 11-5 in the second game of the series. The series will finish on Saturday and then Georgia will play host to the Florida Gators to finish up the regular season. As the postseason approaches, Georgia can not only feel good about their chances of hosting regionals but make a deep run in the postseason, especially when the roster as a whole is playing as well as they have, such as Phelps.
