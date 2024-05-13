Georgia Bulldogs Jump Inside Top 10 for College Baseball Rankings
Georgia Bulldogs baseball team jumps inside the top 10 for the college baseball rankings.
It was yet another very successful weekend for the Georgia Bulldogs as they completed a three-game series sweep against South Carolina on the road - who was ranked at the time. First-year head coach Wes Johnson and his ball club continue to run hot this season and has them shooting up the ranks at the perfect time. Georgia is now 38-12 (16-11) on the season with just one series left on the schedule.
NCAA baseball released their rankings Monday morning and Georgia moved up from 15th to ninth in the rankings. Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas and Texas A&M still rank ahead of the Bulldogs. Baseball America had the Bulldogs move all the way up to sixth overall in the rankings.
The Bulldogs will host Florida this week for the final three-game series of the regular season. If Georgia handles business, they will not only be in great shape heading into the SEC tournament but to host a regional round and potentially a super regional round. It has been a special season to watch thus far and with it looking like Georgia is only getting better as the season moves forward, many are starting to pay attention to the possibility of the Bulldogs being a legitimate postseason threat.
