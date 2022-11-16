Skip to main content

Georiga vs Kentucky By the Numbers

We bring you the SEC East matchup between Georgia and the Kentucky Wildcats by the numbers.

Georgia head to Lexington, Kentucky to take on the (6-4) Kentucky Wildcats as massive favorites. The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are a substantial favorite to win in Lexington and the current odds-on favorite to win the National Title come January. 

In order to do so, they need to remain semi-perfect for the remainder of the season. They have room for one loss, but certainly not two. So, with three games remaining — Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and LSU — we bring you the current matchup by the numbers. 

Georgia vs Kentucky Betting Line: UGA (-22.5) / Team Totals: 49.0. All Lines Provided by SISportsBook.com

  • 80% of the total bets on the spread have been placed on Georgia
  • 68% of the total money bet on the spread has been placed on Georgia. 

Georgia Trends

  • Georgia is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Georgia's last 12 games.
  • Georgia is 10-0 SU in their last 10 games.
  • Georgia is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against Kentucky.
  • Georgia is 10-0 SU in their last 10 games against Kentucky.
  • Georgia is 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

Kentucky Trends

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kentucky's last 6 games.
  • Kentucky is 10-4 SU in their last 14 games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kentucky's last 7 games against Georgia.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kentucky's last 6 games at home.
  • Kentucky is 0-7 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Georgia.

Trends provided by OddsShark.com

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

USATSI_19199080
News

Stetson Bennett Named Finalist for Golden Arm Award

By Christian Kirby II
220111_mlm_fb_natty_33072
Football

Georgia Yet Again Seen as a Favorite to Win the National Title

By Jonathan Williams
F98B295C-2F86-40C5-8E90-9935AD287A7A
News

Players to know for Kentucky: Will Levis

By Christian Kirby II
20221112_RRD_UGAAA_02866-X2
News

CFP Rankings Released: Georgia Remains on Top, Outsiders Include Tennessee

By Brooks Austin
20221029_AJW_FB_FLA_1333-X2
News

Updated Heisman Odds: Stetson Still Outside Looking In

By Christian Kirby II
LSUvsUGA0156
Football

Georgia Opens as Heavy Favorite Over LSU

By Jonathan Williams
220115_mlm_fb_nattycelebration_3623-X4
News

College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions

By Christian Goeckel
0D5A2CDE-BA5A-4EDE-AAF0-C0C10509BBEB
Recruiting

Analyzing UGAs Recent Offers on the Recruiting Trail

By Connor Jackson