Georiga vs Kentucky By the Numbers
Georgia head to Lexington, Kentucky to take on the (6-4) Kentucky Wildcats as massive favorites. The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are a substantial favorite to win in Lexington and the current odds-on favorite to win the National Title come January.
In order to do so, they need to remain semi-perfect for the remainder of the season. They have room for one loss, but certainly not two. So, with three games remaining — Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and LSU — we bring you the current matchup by the numbers.
Georgia vs Kentucky Betting Line: UGA (-22.5) / Team Totals: 49.0. All Lines Provided by SISportsBook.com
Betting Line/Betting Trends
- 80% of the total bets on the spread have been placed on Georgia
- 68% of the total money bet on the spread has been placed on Georgia.
Georgia Trends
- Georgia is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Georgia's last 12 games.
- Georgia is 10-0 SU in their last 10 games.
- Georgia is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against Kentucky.
- Georgia is 10-0 SU in their last 10 games against Kentucky.
- Georgia is 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road.
Kentucky Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kentucky's last 6 games.
- Kentucky is 10-4 SU in their last 14 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kentucky's last 7 games against Georgia.
- The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kentucky's last 6 games at home.
- Kentucky is 0-7 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Georgia.
Trends provided by OddsShark.com
