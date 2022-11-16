Georgia head to Lexington, Kentucky to take on the (6-4) Kentucky Wildcats as massive favorites. The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are a substantial favorite to win in Lexington and the current odds-on favorite to win the National Title come January.

In order to do so, they need to remain semi-perfect for the remainder of the season. They have room for one loss, but certainly not two. So, with three games remaining — Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and LSU — we bring you the current matchup by the numbers.

Georgia vs Kentucky Betting Line: UGA (-22.5) / Team Totals: 49.0. All Lines Provided by SISportsBook.com

Betting Line/Betting Trends

80% of the total bets on the spread have been placed on Georgia

68% of the total money bet on the spread has been placed on Georgia.

Georgia Trends

Georgia is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Georgia's last 12 games.

Georgia is 10-0 SU in their last 10 games.

Georgia is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against Kentucky.

Georgia is 10-0 SU in their last 10 games against Kentucky.

Georgia is 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

Kentucky Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kentucky's last 6 games.

Kentucky is 10-4 SU in their last 14 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kentucky's last 7 games against Georgia.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kentucky's last 6 games at home.

Kentucky is 0-7 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Georgia.

Trends provided by OddsShark.com

