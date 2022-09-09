Georgia vs. Samford: Everything You Need to Know

Georgia, the defending national champions, kicked off their season in style, beating a then top-25 ranked Oregon Ducks 49-3, dominating from the opening snap. But, after all the talk of regression from Georgia's defense, they didn't discuss what Georgia was bringing back offensively.

An offensive explosion led by a near-perfect game from returning sixth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett. Nicknamed the "Mailman," Bennett helped Georgia score touchdowns on its first seven drives, six came with Bennett leading the offense, and Carson Beck led the seventh.

With an impressive dismantling of Oregon out of the way, the Bulldogs will host Samford for its home opener, which will be the first regular season game played inside Sanford Stadium since the national championship win.

There is currently a 52% chance of rain showers for Saturday's 3:30 Kickoff, with chances escalating north of 65% by half-time.

This is not only the first home game for Georgia, but this will certainly be the biggest test the playing surface at Samford faces potentially all year. Rains are set to move in late Friday evening and likely continue throughout the morning and into the game.

What is Vegas Saying About the Game?

Not many sportsbooks have even put a line on No. 2 Georgia's home opener. However, the Bulldogs have held an impressive record covering the spread under Kirby Smart. Wynn Casino has named Georgia a 52-point favorite even though many in Vegas don't want to try and put a number on Georgia.

How to Watch Samford @ Georgia

Gameday: Saturday, September 10th, 2022.

Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: SECNetwork

SECNetwork Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

