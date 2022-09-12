Georgia vs South Carolina Odds, Betting Line

The University of Georgia has set a good reputation when it comes to covering betting lines under head coach Kirby Smart. This week as they travel to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks, they open up as a heavy favorite for their conference opener.

Roughly a week out from gameday, Draft Kings has the Bulldogs as a 24-point favorite over the Bulldogs and the over/under is currently set at 50.5 points.

According to the football power index, Georgia also currently has a 91.2 percent chance of winning the ball game. Coach Smart has a tremendous record of 40-9 against conference opponents over the past six seasons, and more times than not, he wins in dominating fashion.

In Kirby Smart's five career wins against South Carolina, the Bulldogs have beat them by an average of 21.6 points. While it may not equate to the current 24-point spread, there is no questioning Georgia's recent ability to beat South Carolina in dominating fashion.

How to Watch Georgia @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, September 17th, 2022.

Saturday, September 17th, 2022. Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

