After the college football world was gifted 2 incredible semi-final games with last second finishes, the betting line for the 2023 National Championship has opened.

Despite their close game with Ohio State that saw multiple players injured throughout the game, the Bulldogs currently find themselves as 13.5 point favorites over the Horned Frogs. This will be the 15th straight game of the season that they are favored.

Georgia trends

Georgia is currently 7-7 against the spread and has failed to cover the last 3 out of 4 games

Georgia's record against the spread vs non-conference opponents is 1-4

The total has gone OVER 4 of the last 5 games

The total has gone OVER 2 of the last 4 games vs non-conference opponents (1 push)

TCU trends

TCU is currently 10-3-1 against the spread and has covered 3 out of the last 5 games

TCU's record against the spread vs non-conference opponents is 4-0

The total has gone UNDER 3 out of the last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER 2 out of the last 4 games vs non-conference opponents

The previous meeting between these 2 teams was back in 2016 when the Bulldogs defeated the Horned Frogs 31-28 in the Liberty Bowl. The victory marked the first bowl win for Kirby Smart as the Bulldogs head coach.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN