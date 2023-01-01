Skip to main content

Betting Line Opens for National Title Game

After the college football world was gifted 2 incredible semi-final games with last second finishes, the betting line for the 2023 National Championship has opened.

After the college football world was gifted 2 incredible semi-final games with last second finishes, the betting line for the 2023 National Championship has opened. 

Despite their close game with Ohio State that saw multiple players injured throughout the game, the Bulldogs currently find themselves as 13.5 point favorites over the Horned Frogs. This will be the 15th straight game of the season that they are favored. 

Georgia trends

  • Georgia is currently 7-7 against the spread and has failed to cover the last 3 out of 4 games
  • Georgia's record against the spread vs non-conference opponents is 1-4
  • The total has gone OVER 4 of the last 5 games
  • The total has gone OVER 2 of the last 4 games vs non-conference opponents (1 push)

TCU trends

  • TCU is currently 10-3-1 against the spread and has covered 3 out of the last 5 games
  • TCU's record against the spread vs non-conference opponents is 4-0
  • The total has gone UNDER 3 out of the last 5 games
  • The total has gone UNDER 2 out of the last 4 games vs non-conference opponents
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The previous meeting between these 2 teams was back in 2016 when the Bulldogs defeated the Horned Frogs 31-28 in the Liberty Bowl. The victory marked the first bowl win for Kirby Smart as the Bulldogs head coach.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

3M6A1139
News

LOOK: Sights and Sounds from Georgia Wild Win over Ohio State

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19708304
News

Kirby Smart Talks Through an Epic Timeout That Saves Georgia's Title Hopes

By Brooks Austin
3M6A1886
News

Photo Gallery: Georgia Celebrates a Ticket to the Natty

By Brooks Austin
Screen Shot 2022-12-30 at 9.38.32 AM
News

WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media After Ohio State Win

By Evan Crowell
AB6I5879 copy-X3
News

Stetson Bennett Continues Elite Play in College Football Playoff

By Christian Goeckel
USATSI_19707661
News

FINAL: Georgia Pulls Off Late Game Heroics

By Evan Crowell
Kenny McIntosh
News

Georgia vs. Ohio State: The Halftime Report

By Evan Crowell
221203_KAR_FB_SEC CHAMP_206-X3
News

Darnell Washington Leaves Ohio State Game

By Evan Crowell