Georgia vs UAB: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

What went well for Georgia in their 56-7 victory in the home opener, and where can they improve?

Georgia opens the 2021 season 2-0 following the shutout 56-0 victory over the UAB Blazers. Even without the help of JT Daniels at quarterback, Georgia rode the coattails of an explosive offensive passing game.

The Good: Stetson Bennett And Brock Bowers

Many did not expect Georgia and Todd Monken to come out of the gate taking shots downfield without starting quarterback JT Daniels, nor would you expect for the Dawgs to run the regular offense up until the end of the game with the second-team offense.

Bennett started the game with a 73-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Burton, one of two 70 plus yard passing touchdowns of the day, with Brock Bowers taking a pass 89 yards to the house to put the Dawgs up 21-0 in the first quarter.

Bennett finished the game 10 of 12 passing with 288 yards and 5 touchdowns. His favorite connection being true freshman Brock Bowers taking three receptions for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Bad: Arian Smith Injury

No football team ever wants to lose players to injury early in the season, especially for the Georgia offense. The Dawgs offense is still trying to get some top playmakers healthy at wideout and tight end; the loss of Arian Smith is yet another killer to what once looked to be one of the most talented receiving cores in college football.

Smith went down in the second quarter after Beck dialed up a deep shot to the redshirt freshmen, which ended being incomplete; Smith got back up limping off the field. Following the start of the third quarter, news broke that Smith is dealing with a right lower leg contusion.

The Ugly: Missed Field Goal

Jack Podlesny missed another short-yardage field goal for the second week in a row. The junior placekicker is just a season removed from kicking the game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl over Cinncinatti; since then, he's missed a 22-yarder and a 32-yarder on his field goal attempts on the year.

Getting consistency back out of Podlesny will be at the top of Georgia's special teams priority list in the coming weeks.

