Georgia Wins the National Championship, Breaks the Curse

After 41 long years for the University of Georgia, the Georgia Bulldogs not only got over the hump of Alabama but won their first national title.

It wasn't the game that many expected. For three quarters, it was as ugly of a game in this era of college football where offense rules. A high-scoring shootout was not on display in Indianapolis like it featured in some of the most recent championship games.

Much like the start to Georgia's season, defense ruled in this game. Alabama took a 9-6 lead into halftime, as the end of the first half came with Kirby Smart deciding to ride his run game in the final seconds to burn the clock and get to halftime.

Stetson Bennett, the man who was doubted his whole career as a former walk-on in 2017 and who led Georgia's scout team that season, led Georgia on its most important drive of the season after a critical fumble briefly gave the lead back to Alabama. But his 60-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Adonai Mitchell gave the Dawgs the lead for good.

Kelee Ringo returned an interception for the game-sealing touchdown to make the score 33-18, delivering the program's first national title in 42 years.

Both sides knew that this game was on pace to come down to one play, maybe a touchdown, or a costly turnover. Georgia scored the game's first touchdown after a 67-yard run from James Cook set up the Zamir White one-yard touchdown plunge featuring the famous jumbo package with defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

Alabama would answer back after going down 13-9 with a touchdown of their own after a controversial play saw an under pressure Stetson Bennett attempt to throw the ball away. The play was instead ruled a fumble and it was recovered by the Tide. Bryce Young would lead Alabama 16 yards in four plays for a touchdown. After a missed two-point conversion attempt Alabama took the lead 18-13.

But Bennett's long pass to Mitchell and Ringo's even longer pick-six would settle it.

