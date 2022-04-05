As Georgia's annual G-Day scrimmage is rapidly approaching, the Bulldogs are running low on practice time available, with plenty of questions remaining.

This Georgia Football program lost quite a bit following a national title run in 2021. Four new coaches, 18 early enrollees, 16 juniors and seniors off to the NFL, and 8 playing off to the NCAA Transfer Portal later and you've got yourself a completely different football than the one that defeated Alabama on January 10th.

They entered the spring practice sessions with plenty of questions, some of them having already been seemingly answered. Carson Beck has asserted himself as the backup it seems, even getting first-team reps. The first looks of Arik Gilbert are promising. Dominick Blaylock seems to be back and in the mix. Though there are still some questions left unanswered as we near the close of the spring practice season.

Interior Depth Could be an Issue on DL Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis, and Travon Walker are all likely to become first-round draft picks this month, and for a reason. They dominated the interior of opposing offensive lines on the way to a national title. Though what made 2021's defense so historic was the amount of depth. For Jalen Carter, a soon-to-be top-10 pick by all projections, to not even start until this season exemplifies the depth. They don't have that right now. Zion Logue and Jalen Carter are by all indications All-SEC caliber players. Though they are the only true answers inside at the moment. Which is why reports have indicated they've been gashed a few times up the middle during spring scrimmages. Players like Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Bill Norton, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, and Jonathan Jefferson will need to finish this spring session strong. They were all highly touted prospects, it's their turn to earn a spot. Someone will need to spell Logue and Jalen Carter. Will Ericson Hold Them Off? Warren Ericson is in the midst of a fight for his life. A man who's made starts for Georgia at both center and guard, was the starting right guard in the last 14 games of the season in 2021. This spring, however? There are some monsters hunting No. 50's spot. Devin Willock, Xavier Truss, Micah Morris, Chad Lindberg, and Jared Wilson are all seeking playing time with Tate Ratledge — the man who earned the starting job as a redshirt freshman a year ago before an injury against Clemson sidelined him for the year — rehabs to be ready this fall. There's still no answer here, and with a new offensive line coach in Searels only having 15 practices this spring to learn his personnel, you might not have an answer this spring either. Who's Going to Join AD? From all indications from those close to the program, Georgia has a budding star in the midst at wide receiver in Adonai Mitchell. Just a freshman when he delivered what is perhaps the greatest catch in Georgia Football history considering the circumstances, this spring Mitchell is making plays on a daily basis. The only question is, who at wide receiver is going to be the Robin to what is shaping up to be a Batman-like weapon in Mitchell? Is it going to be Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Kearis Jackson, Dominick Blaylock? Who will assert themselves as an additional weapon this spring before Brock Bowers is healthy this fall?

Georgia has five practices remaining before they are broadcast live on national television on ESPN2 for G-Day. So, while they are mostly behind closed doors, now is the time to experiment, find new rotations, and provide opportunities to young players that you might not otherwise provide in a pressurized situation.

Oh, and remaining healthy. Kirby Smart said last week, in his seven years at Georgia, they've never been this thin at defensive back and receiver. Due in large part to the mass exodus through both the NFL Draft and NCAA Transfer Portal.

