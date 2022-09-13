Just two games into the season, Georgia's pass rush has been fairly quiet thus far with only one sack in two games. Last season the Bulldogs averaged 3.3 sacks per game, a large part of that due to them having three first-round draft picks on that defensive line.

A large part of the "lack of sack production" can be attributed to the overall gameplan of the oppsosition — in weeks 1 & 2, Oregon and Samford clearly had a plan to get the ball out of the quarterback's hands quickly. However, Georgia very well could get some of their mojo back during their game against South Carolina this week.

This season, the Gamecocks have allowed an average of 4.5 sacks per game with nine total given up on the season. Offensive line issues have been a focal point of South Carolina's offensive struggles this year, and facing a team like Georgia in week three isn't exactly an ideal matchup to gain confidence on the front line considering the amount of talent Georgia has on defense.

Last year against South Carolina, the Bulldog's defense brought down the quarterback three different times. Senior outside linebacker, Nolan Smith, was responsible for two of them. Smith is viewed as a leader on defense for Georgia this year and he will be a key player for the Bulldogs on Saturday in order for the Bulldogs to get some pressure on South Carolina quarterback, Spencer Rattler.

Outside of Smith, other key players for Saturday will be defensive lineman, Jalen Carter, and outside linebacker, Robert Beal Jr. Carter is seen to be one of the most daunting defensive prospects in the upcoming NFL class and possibly one of the best defensive players in all of college football currently.

On the other hand, Beal lead the Bulldogs in sacks last season despite only becoming a starter about halfway through the year. The trio of Carter, Smith, and Beal can be overwhelming for any offensive opponent, and Georgia will need a big game out of them this week.

When facing a player like Rattler, who has exceptional arm talent and is capable of extending plays with his feet, it is crucial that the defense not only gets pressure in the pocket while also keeping Rattler inside the pocket and not allowing him to scramble outside the pocket to keep the play alive.

This will be the task of interior rushers like Nazir Stackhouse, Zion Logue, and whatever combination of linebacker pressure Georgia applies via Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson who have flashed a pass-rush ability early in their careers.

If Georgia can find success in their pass-rush game and South Carolina's struggles up front offensively continue against Georgia, it will be a long day for the Gamecocks and a huge confidence builder for the Bulldogs' front seven moving forward.

