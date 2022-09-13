Despite entering his third straight season with Georgia, quarterback Stetson Bennett is set to make his first-ever start against South Carolina on Saturday. In fact, of his 534 career passing attempts, only three of them have come against the Gamecocks.

Last season, Bennett briefly took over the starting duties against UAB while JT Daniels rested from injury. In the Bulldogs' next game against South Carolina, though, Daniels took back over the starting role while Bennett watched from the sidelines.

Bennett would eventually get worked into the game, but his playing time was cut short after he threw an interception during his only possession. The ball was then returned to Daniels for the remainder of the game, and that has been the only action Bennett has ever seen against the Gamecocks.

In 2022, Bennett finally sits at the top of the depth chart heading into their week three matchup against South Carolina.

As a starter, Bennett has a record of 6-1 against SEC opponents who are a part of the eastern division. His lone loss came against the Florida Gators in 2020 when he was removed halfway through the game after suffering an injury. In those seven games, though, Bennett has thrown for 1,326 yards, scored 11 total touchdowns, and compiled a 59 percent completion rate in those games.

Some very solid numbers for the veteran quarterback.

Bennett has gotten off to a hot start in 2022. In two games, Bennett has thrown for 668 yards at a 75.4 completion rate while also throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for two. Georgia was expected to have to lean on their offense a bit more this season due to the amount of production they lost on defense during the offseason, and Bennett has delivered in that regard. Just like the mailman is supposed to.

He may have very little experience against the Gamecocks, but Bennett has plenty of experience when it comes to getting the job done against divisional opponents.

