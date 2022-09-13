Skip to main content

Georgia vs South Carolina Player Props Released: Stetson Bennett Projected for Another Big Day

The play prop odds have been released on prize picks for the upcoming Georgia vs South Carolina Game and Stetson Bennett is projected for another huge passing game.

Georgia hasn't had a starting quarterback open with consecutive 300-yard passing performances since the days of Aaron Murray as the signal caller. So, to watch Stetson Bennett open the season averaging 334 passing yards per game on nearly 33 attempts per game, seems rather eye-opening for some. 

Particularly when you look on the PrizePicks app and see Stetson Bennett's projected total for passing yards this weekend is set at 294.5 yards and the reigning Heisman trophy winner who is set to play UL-Monroe is projected for 275.5 yards. 

That's not only where Stetson Bennett's performances currently stand with the wagering world, but where the thoughts and opinions on Georgia's offense as a whole reside. 

Entering Saturday's game, the Bulldogs are currently a 24.5 point favorite. 

Georgia vs South Carolina Player Props provided by PrizePicks. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Stetson Bennett: Total Passing Yards - 294.5
  • Spencer Rattler: Total Passing Yards - 210.5
  • Kendall Milton: Total Rushing Yards - 79.5
  • Stetson Bennett: Total Rushing Yards - 7.5
  • Spencer Rattler: Total Rushing Yards - (-8.5) 
  • Ladd McConkey: Total Receiving Yards - 46.5 
  • Brock Bowers: Total Receiving Yards - 54.5

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_0653-X4
News

Kirby Smart States Needs for Improvement After Two Weeks

By Harrison Reno
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_1877
News

Stranger to Stetson: Bennett to Face South Carolina for First Time

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_18861207
News

Staggering Stat Shows Jordan Davis Already Paying Dividends for Eagles

By Harrison Reno
B4E8E645-788C-4C26-9854-22C8D4620325
News

Kirby Smart Updates Georgia Injury Report Prior to South Carolina

By Brooks Austin
C12402AE-557B-490C-BE2A-794464D40646
News

What the Stats Tell Us About Stetson Bennett's Improvement

By Brooks Austin
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_2885
News

Georgia vs South Carolina Odds, Betting Line

By Jonathan Williams
20220910UGA_vsSamford0535-L
News

Grade Report: How the Offense Performed vs Samford

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_18903060
News

WATCH: Travon Walker Balling Out in his Debut

By Jonathan Williams