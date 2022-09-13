Georgia hasn't had a starting quarterback open with consecutive 300-yard passing performances since the days of Aaron Murray as the signal caller. So, to watch Stetson Bennett open the season averaging 334 passing yards per game on nearly 33 attempts per game, seems rather eye-opening for some.

Particularly when you look on the PrizePicks app and see Stetson Bennett's projected total for passing yards this weekend is set at 294.5 yards and the reigning Heisman trophy winner who is set to play UL-Monroe is projected for 275.5 yards.

That's not only where Stetson Bennett's performances currently stand with the wagering world, but where the thoughts and opinions on Georgia's offense as a whole reside.

Entering Saturday's game, the Bulldogs are currently a 24.5 point favorite.

Georgia vs South Carolina Player Props provided by PrizePicks.

Stetson Bennett: Total Passing Yards - 294.5

Spencer Rattler: Total Passing Yards - 210.5

Kendall Milton: Total Rushing Yards - 79.5

Stetson Bennett: Total Rushing Yards - 7.5

Spencer Rattler: Total Rushing Yards - (-8.5)

Ladd McConkey: Total Receiving Yards - 46.5

Brock Bowers: Total Receiving Yards - 54.5

