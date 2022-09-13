Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media for the first time since after his Bulldogs defeated Samford 33-0. A victory for Georgia, but one the seventh-year head coach was not pleased with, as it did not meet the "Georgia standard."

The initial comments from Smart that came in the immediate aftermath of the home opening win over Samford were reinforced Monday after watching the tape.

So we have to improve in every facet. That includes throwing the ball, that includes running the ball. Includes defensively, stopping the run, and rushing the passer. So that's always going to be the case. I thought we did run the ball well Saturday. But, again, it's a little different front, a little different coverage in terms of the way they played. When you're getting four or five yards a rush, you know, it's hard to complain about that. You have to do it at a higher level against a better opponent.” - Kirby Smart

Preparing his team for their first road game of the season this coming Saturday as the Bulldogs will travel to Williams Brice Stadium to take on South Carolina in a noon kickoff.

As the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs prepare to take on their SEC East division rival, fans are constantly reminded of the upset that the Gamecocks pulled over Georgia in the 2019 season.

Under then-head coach Will Muschamp, who is now Georgia's co-defensive coordinator, coached his team to a signature win over Kirby Smart's program.

Now under head coach Shane Beamer, who's Gamecocks made some additions through the transfer portal this offseason, like adding the current starting quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner, both formally of Oklahoma University.

After a week two slate of games, which featured many "upsets," Smart is only focused on what he can do to make his No. 1 ranked Bulldogs better.

But, I mean, as far as the upsets and stuff, guys, it really doesn't -- it's a part of college football. It can happen to anybody on any given day. And I really try to focus my attention on how we get better. That's all I concern myself with, is what are we going to do today at practice that gets us better. Because I'm not worried about tomorrow's practice or Saturday's game until I get through today's practice.”

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN