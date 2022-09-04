Georgia's Secondary Proves to be a Major Strength

Georgia's secondary against Oregon came up huge in a multitude of ways that helped lead them to a win. Whether it was the veterans stepping up in a time of need or freshmen making big-time plays, the Bulldog's secondary got the job done on Saturday against the Ducks.

Last season, the majority of Georgia's success on defense filtered through their front seven being able to create havoc and cause destruction on a consistent basis. Against Oregon though, it was the guys behind the front line who came up with the big plays.

True freshman safety, Malaki Starks, made the first highlight play of the day on defense as he tracked the ball while in coverage, high-pointed the football, and came down with the ball while falling on his back to give the Bulldogs their first turnover of the day. Starks would also end up leading the team in tackles with eight total tackles.

Starks has captured the attention of his fellow safeties as well. Both Dan Jackson and Christopher Smith spoke highly of the true freshman after the game. Smith saying that he couldn't believe the play:

Malaki Starks, like I've been talking about him all fall camp, he's a great player. I seen him do that a bunch of times, so definitely one of the greatest interceptions I ever seen. He laid out for that one. I was just excited. I couldn't believe he made the play.

That wouldn't be the only turnover the Bulldogs would cause though.

On the very next drive, veteran safety, Christopher Smith, would jump a route over the middle of the field to intercept Oregon quarterback, Bo Nix, for the second time of the game. A play that was very similar to the one he made against Clemson a year ago during the team's season opener, only that time he took it to the house for six.

We asked Smith about the similarity between the two plays after the game:

"Yeah, it's kind of the same, the way I jumped down, but it was a different kind of play formation and stuff like that. I just recognized the formation, and they was kind of running screens off it to begin with, and just studying the coordinator and things like that. I knew that it was a screen to go; it was possible to come off of it, and I just read the play, broke on the ball, and made a good play for sure."

Georgia would end up limiting Nix to just 173 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and a measly average of 4.3 yards per completion. A solid day's work in the first game of the season.

While Georgia is still littered with talent at defensive line and linebacker, it appears that their strength of defense this year might come at the hands of the secondary. A group that is blended with experience, as well as, young talented athletes who are already starting to prove their worth early into their careers.

