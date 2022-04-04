Both Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh flashed according to sources in Georgia's first scrimmage of the spring.

Thirteen days remain until the new look Georgia Bulldogs take the field in Sanford Stadium for their annual G-Day game, which brought together 93K inside Sanford Stadium for the first spring game of the Kirby Smart era back in 2016.

Just as in years past, the expectations from a spectator's perspective is that the Bulldogs will keep things pretty simple, a "vanilla" gameplan, as they focus on getting youth a run in the 11-on-11 scrimmage, which means that instead of throwing out the entire playbook of passing concepts, Georgia will likely keep things rather simplistic and lean on the run game more.

For the three scholarship running backs already on campus for Georgia this spring, that is exactly what they'd want. Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh, and Daijun Edwards are already off to a strong start this spring, by all indications. Sources told SI Dawgs Daily that Milton and McIntosh broke off explosive runs in their first team scrimmage this past Saturday, giving fans even more excitement as the two seem destined for a big season this fall.

After losing both senior backs, James Cook and Zamir White from a season ago, Milton and McIntosh will look to take on the mantle of being the 1-2 punch for Georgia's backfield. Milton offers the powerful running of White, while McIntosh is a swiss-army knife type of back who can do it all.

"The buzz around the program is that the running back room is perhaps the most professional unit on the roster from a "knowing how to work" standpoint. They don't miss assignments, they know how to practice, and they compete. Milton morphing into the Zamir White role from the last two seasons, with McIntosh doing a little bit of everything out of the backfield." - Brooks Austin

After featuring a 1,000-yard rusher in each of Smart's first four seasons, Georgia will be looking to see a running back get themselves past the one-thousand-yard rushing benchmark that was last broken by D'Andre Swift in 2019.

Milton and McIntosh have waited their turn to become the primary ball carriers on this football team. But, through limited in-game reps, they've flashed signs of stardom. In 2022, they have a chance to sustain it. Based on the tea leaves from this spring, their liable to do so.

