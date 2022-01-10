GET UP; Everything you need to know on National Championship Gameday For Georgia

It is finally gameday, Georgia is hours away from playing in its second national championship under head coach Kirby Smart.

It is gameday for the University of Georgia in Indianapolis, Indiana, as they are getting set to take on No. 1 Alabama in the national championship game at 8:00 PM EST.

One of the most anticipated rematches in recent memory for Georgia fans after the previous meeting in the SEC Championship Game did not go the way many thought it would. Then No. 3 Alabama beat Georgia 41-24, dismantling the highly touted Georgia defense that many thought as "generational" throughout the season.

The loss to the Crimson Tide became the fourth of the Kirby Smart era in Athens and forced his program into a CFP Semifinal matchup with No. 2 Michigan. A previously thought marquee opponent for the Bulldogs suffered the same fate as many on Georgia's regular-season schedule this year, pure domination from the first snap.

Georgia beat the Wolverines 34-11; Georgia's vaunted defense held Michigan scoreless for three quarters before Michigan scored a "garbage time" touchdown.

Many expect this fifth meeting in the previous five seasons to be another classic. However, even after the dominating performance from Alabama in Atlanta, Georgia came away with a lot to learn after making fixable mistakes, ala the blown coverages on defense, Georgia currently sits as a 2.5 point favorite over Alabama in Vegas.

How to Watch?

Kickoff: 8:00 PM EST at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

You can watch the matchup LIVE on FuboTV streaming on all of the available platforms. If you cannot watch, we can keep you updated through our LIVE Updates Blog here on SI Dawgs Daily.

Additional Broadcast:

SEC Network will also carry a version of the broadcast featuring the voice of the Georgia Bulldogs Scott Howard and crew starting at 8:00.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.